Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Reaches New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $262.70 and last traded at $262.7870, with a volume of 508079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $253.33.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $231.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $240.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's fifty day moving average is $195.15 and its 200-day moving average is $200.11.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.26 by $1.86. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.300-21.690 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 10,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $2,653,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,930.70. The trade was a 37.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total transaction of $532,050.00. Following the sale, the director owned 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,166.75. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 33,353 shares of company stock worth $7,683,517 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 146,133 shares of the company's stock worth $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3,478.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 266,400 shares of the company's stock worth $53,269,000 after buying an additional 258,956 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the company's stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,812,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 126,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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