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Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Tenet Healthcare logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Tenet Healthcare to “strong buy” from “buy.” The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating among analysts, with an average price target of $268.50.
  • Tenet reported quarterly EPS of $6.12, exceeding estimates of $4.26, while revenue reached $6.04 billion versus expectations of $5.43 billion; revenue increased 6.8% year over year.
  • THC opened at $254.88, near its 52-week high of $262.68. Insiders have sold $7.68 million of stock over the past 90 days, while institutional investors own 95.44% of the shares.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

THC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $236.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial set a $270.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $254.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on THC

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.0%

THC stock opened at $254.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.35. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $156.71 and a 52-week high of $262.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.43 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 10.27%.The firm's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.300-21.690 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 10,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $2,580,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,270,635.59. This trade represents a 23.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total transaction of $532,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,166.75. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,683,517. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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