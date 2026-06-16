Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) CEO Gregory Stephen Smith Sells 4,000 Shares

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.03, for a total transaction of $1,692,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $50,962,424.10. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Gregory Stephen Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of Teradyne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total transaction of $2,914,211.06.

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Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER traded down $23.06 on Tuesday, hitting $409.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,975,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,011. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.24 and a 52-week high of $437.77. The company has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $366.69 and a 200-day moving average of $294.00.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TER

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,293 shares of the company's stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company's stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company's stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 827 shares of the company's stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Further Reading

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