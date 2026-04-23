Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $390.80 and last traded at $385.18, with a volume of 2221585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $379.93.

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Teradyne News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TER. Zacks Research downgraded Teradyne from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Teradyne from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $306.00 target price on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Teradyne from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Up 1.4%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.98. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $970.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Teradyne's payout ratio is 14.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,417,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,947,935,000 after buying an additional 444,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,078,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,370,141,000 after buying an additional 60,986 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,256,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $723,600,000 after buying an additional 336,757 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Teradyne by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,203,546 shares of the company's stock worth $813,640,000 after purchasing an additional 659,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 11.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,473,173 shares of the company's stock worth $490,134,000 after purchasing an additional 354,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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