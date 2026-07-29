Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $320.65, but opened at $367.90. Teradyne shares last traded at $341.0050, with a volume of 1,510,496 shares trading hands.

The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 103.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

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Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Key Stories Impacting Teradyne

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter results: Teradyne reported $1.33 billion in revenue, up 103.9% year over year and ahead of the $1.22 billion consensus. Non-GAAP EPS of $2.47 also exceeded expectations of approximately $2.04–$2.09, supported by strong semiconductor-test demand. Teradyne Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Teradyne reported $1.33 billion in revenue, up 103.9% year over year and ahead of the $1.22 billion consensus. Non-GAAP EPS of $2.47 also exceeded expectations of approximately $2.04–$2.09, supported by strong semiconductor-test demand. Positive Sentiment: Optimistic third-quarter outlook: Management forecast revenue of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion and EPS of $1.85 to $2.15, both comfortably above Wall Street expectations. The guidance reflects continued investment in wafer-fabrication equipment and demand for sophisticated testing systems used with AI and automotive chips. Teradyne forecasts upbeat revenue on strong chip equipment demand, shares jump

Management forecast revenue of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion and EPS of $1.85 to $2.15, both comfortably above Wall Street expectations. The guidance reflects continued investment in wafer-fabrication equipment and demand for sophisticated testing systems used with AI and automotive chips. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains strong: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed its “overweight” rating and raised or maintained a $550 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Cantor Fitzgerald rating update

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed its “overweight” rating and raised or maintained a $550 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Teradyne’s semiconductor-test business generated $1.12 billion of second-quarter revenue, far exceeding product-test and robotics revenue. This highlights the company’s exposure to AI-related chip spending but also leaves results sensitive to semiconductor capital-expenditure cycles.

Teradyne’s semiconductor-test business generated $1.12 billion of second-quarter revenue, far exceeding product-test and robotics revenue. This highlights the company’s exposure to AI-related chip spending but also leaves results sensitive to semiconductor capital-expenditure cycles. Negative Sentiment: Sector-wide selling and valuation concerns: Teradyne was among several semiconductor-related stocks falling in regular trading after the earnings-driven surge. Investors may be locking in gains after a substantial prior rally, while the shares’ elevated valuation and high expectations create room for near-term volatility. Seagate, Western Digital, FormFactor, Teradyne, and Entegris Shares Are Falling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $415.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Teradyne from $365.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $394.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,894,304. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 656 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $232,880.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,581,310. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company's stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.09.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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