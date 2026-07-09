Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $351.57, but opened at $379.24. Teradyne shares last traded at $376.8070, with a volume of 566,661 shares trading hands.

Get Teradyne alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Teradyne from $365.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $350.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $390.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TER

Teradyne Price Performance

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $383.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,894,304. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 4,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.03, for a total value of $1,692,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $50,962,424.10. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Teradyne by 656.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,312 shares of the company's stock worth $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 108,745 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3,233.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 910,023 shares of the company's stock worth $176,144,000 after buying an additional 882,723 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the company's stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company's stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teradyne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teradyne wasn't on the list.

While Teradyne currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here