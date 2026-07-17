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TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
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Key Points

  • TeraWulf has a consensus analyst rating of "Moderate Buy" from 19 research firms, with an average 12-month price target of about $34.60.
  • The stock fell 7.2% to open at $17.98, well below the average analyst target, even as several firms recently reiterated or initiated bullish ratings.
  • Recent earnings were weak: TeraWulf reported EPS of -$1.01, missing estimates, while revenue came in at $34.01 million and declined 1.1% year over year.
  • Interested in TeraWulf? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.6029.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WULF. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point set a $40.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on WULF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paul B. Prager sold 166,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $4,071,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,249,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $103,808,004.86. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,850 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,864. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WULF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,643,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $386,558,000 after buying an additional 9,162,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TeraWulf by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,392,299 shares of the company's stock worth $63,038,000 after buying an additional 2,617,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,641,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,778,000 after acquiring an additional 724,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,274,000 after acquiring an additional 318,842 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,349,508 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,446,000 after acquiring an additional 298,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company's stock.

TeraWulf Stock Down 7.2%

WULF stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 3.73. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.82). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 305.07% and a negative net margin of 611.46%.The company had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TeraWulf will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf, Inc NASDAQ: WULF is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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