TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Down 8.2% - Here's What Happened

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.40 and last traded at $19.1780. Approximately 8,126,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 31,147,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

Get TeraWulf alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WULF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on TeraWulf from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TeraWulf from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.25.

View Our Latest Report on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Trading Down 6.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The business's 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.82). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 305.07% and a negative net margin of 611.46%.The firm had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TeraWulf news, CEO Paul B. Prager sold 166,650 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $4,071,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,249,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $103,808,004.86. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 520,850 shares of company stock worth $12,221,864 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in TeraWulf by 4.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 66.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,400 shares of the company's stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,500,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in TeraWulf by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in TeraWulf by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company's stock.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf, Inc NASDAQ: WULF is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TeraWulf, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TeraWulf wasn't on the list.

While TeraWulf currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here