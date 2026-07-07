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TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
July 7, 2026
TeraWulf logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Needham & Company raised TeraWulf’s price target from $28 to $33 and kept a buy rating, implying roughly 48.6% upside from the current share price.
  • TeraWulf stock has been getting broad analyst support, with an average Moderate Buy rating and a consensus price target of $33.93, though one analyst still rates it a sell.
  • The company’s recent outlook was boosted by a 20-year lease with Anthropic that could generate about $19 billion in revenue, even as investors remain mindful of execution risk and TeraWulf’s weak earnings profile.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of TeraWulf.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.58% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $66.50 price objective on TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on TeraWulf from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WULF

TeraWulf Stock Up 4.9%

WULF stock opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 3.73. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $29.84.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.82). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 611.46% and a negative return on equity of 305.07%. The company had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TeraWulf will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TeraWulf news, CEO Paul B. Prager sold 137,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $3,657,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,945,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $104,938,383.20. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 520,850 shares of company stock worth $12,221,864 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TeraWulf by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,643,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $386,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,958 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TeraWulf by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,392,299 shares of the company's stock worth $63,038,000 after buying an additional 2,617,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,641,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,778,000 after buying an additional 724,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,274,000 after buying an additional 318,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,349,508 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,446,000 after acquiring an additional 298,645 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TeraWulf this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: TeraWulf signed a 20-year lease agreement with Anthropic for its Kentucky data center campus, expected to generate about $19 billion in contracted revenue over the initial term. Reuters article on TeraWulf lease deal
  • Positive Sentiment: The deal covers roughly 401 MW of capacity at the Justified Data Campus in Hawesville, Kentucky, with first power delivery expected in the second half of 2027, giving the company a clearer path to large-scale AI infrastructure revenue. CNBC article on Anthropic lease
  • Positive Sentiment: TeraWulf also announced the sale of a majority interest in its Abernathy joint venture, which should bring in capital to help fund expansion without relying as heavily on dilutive financing. GlobeNewswire press release
  • Neutral Sentiment: While the contract is a major win, investors still face execution risk because the new campus will take time to build and scale, and TeraWulf remains a highly leveraged company with a history of weak earnings. Motley Fool article on WULF gains

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf, Inc NASDAQ: WULF is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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