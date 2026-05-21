Teresa Dick Sells 5,000 Shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) CAO Teresa Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 92,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,200,285. The trade was a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

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Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.97. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,494,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,337. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.20 and a fifty-two week high of $214.51. The company has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $193.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.27.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.49. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.87%.The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Diamondback Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 511.63%.

Trending Headlines about Diamondback Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein reiterated an Outperform rating and lifted its price target, signaling continued analyst confidence in Diamondback Energy’s outlook.

Bernstein reiterated an rating and lifted its price target, signaling continued analyst confidence in Diamondback Energy’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Elevated oil prices and Permian Basin strength continue to support sentiment toward upstream producers like Diamondback Energy.

Elevated oil prices and Permian Basin strength continue to support sentiment toward upstream producers like Diamondback Energy. Neutral Sentiment: The company announced a planned leadership transition with board backing, which is likely to be viewed as a governance update rather than a major business catalyst.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 233.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,673 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $472,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 256,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $36,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 354,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $50,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FANG. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $219.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FANG is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback's activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

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