Terex (NYSE:TEX) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.700-5.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9 billion-$8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.9 billion.

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Terex Stock Down 6.2%

TEX stock opened at $64.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Terex has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $74.69. The company's 50 day moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.12.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. Terex had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Terex will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Terex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Terex from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Terex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Terex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEX

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $361,427.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,880.18. This represents a 10.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 1,086.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,054 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 234,470 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Terex by 427.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 3.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,092,189 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 40,077 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 195,210 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company's stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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