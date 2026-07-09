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Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L.'s (NKLR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026

Key Points

  • HC Wainwright reiterated its buy rating on Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. (NASDAQ: NKLR) and kept a $25 price target, implying about 430% upside from the current share price.
  • Other analysts have been more cautious: Weiss Ratings and Wall Street Zen both upgraded the stock slightly, but the overall consensus is still only a Hold with an average price target of $17.50.
  • NKLR recently traded around $4.72, well below its 52-week high of $21.91; the company also reported $9.99 EPS in its latest quarter, while analysts expect a loss of $0.23 EPS for the current year.
  • Five stocks we like better than Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L..

Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. (NASDAQ:NKLR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 429.66% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L.

Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. Stock Performance

Shares of NKLR stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $5.53. Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $21.91.

Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. (NASDAQ:NKLR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. by 112,716.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. in the first quarter worth $46,000. Vennlight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,872,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

About Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L.

(Get Free Report)

Terra Innovatum Global N.V. is a developer of micro-modular nuclear reactors. Terra Innovatum Global N.V., formerly known as GSR III Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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