Terrance Lane Wilson Sells 2,000 Shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Stock

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $148,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 283,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,999,071.44. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Terrance Lane Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $152,700.00.

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Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.71. The stock had a trading volume of 675,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,051,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock's 50 day moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.11. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $80.07. The stock has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Williams Companies's payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Williams Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Williams Companies from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $82.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Williams Companies

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $747,749,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 12,028,186 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $755,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884,730 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,586,299 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $3,077,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668,950 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,325,482 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,281,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4,992.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,704,739 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $222,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company's stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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