TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$188.50.

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Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$195.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$184.50 to C$187.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of TVK opened at C$136.05 on Wednesday. TerraVest Industries has a 12 month low of C$115.75 and a 12 month high of C$176.64. The firm's 50 day moving average is C$139.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$141.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.54.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of C$408.35 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that TerraVest Industries will post 4.4510412 EPS for the current year.

TerraVest Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. TerraVest Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc is a manufacturer of home heating products, propane, anhydrous ammonia, natural gas liquids transport vehicles, storage vessels, energy processing equipment, and fiberglass storage tanks. The company's operating segments are Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment is engaged in the manufacturing of bulk LPG transport trailers, LPG delivery & service trucks, bulk LPG storage tanks, residential & commercial LPG tanks, dispensers, and other products.

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