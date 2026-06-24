Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives "Neutral" Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Evercore raised shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $405.06.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $381.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.53. Tesla has a 52 week low of $288.77 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 350.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.7% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla announced a partnership with Sunrun and Renew Home to deliver more than 16 gigawatts of flexible power capacity for data centers and large energy users, reinforcing the growth potential of its energy-storage and grid-services business. Article Title

Tesla announced a partnership with Sunrun and Renew Home to deliver more than 16 gigawatts of flexible power capacity for data centers and large energy users, reinforcing the growth potential of its energy-storage and grid-services business. Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s European registrations more than doubled in May, suggesting a rebound in demand in a key market even as Chinese rivals continue to gain share. Article Title

Tesla’s European registrations more than doubled in May, suggesting a rebound in demand in a key market even as Chinese rivals continue to gain share. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media reports note growing investor interest in Tesla’s AI and robotaxi ambitions, including discussion of a “Megapod” modular AI data-center concept and supervised self-driving approvals in parts of Europe. Article Title

Analysts and media reports note growing investor interest in Tesla’s AI and robotaxi ambitions, including discussion of a “Megapod” modular AI data-center concept and supervised self-driving approvals in parts of Europe. Neutral Sentiment: UBS said Tesla’s Q2 deliveries remain a key near-term focus, but investors are split on how much the numbers will matter versus the company’s longer-term autonomy narrative. Article Title

UBS said Tesla’s Q2 deliveries remain a key near-term focus, but investors are split on how much the numbers will matter versus the company’s longer-term autonomy narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around a possible Tesla-SpaceX tie-up and Elon Musk wealth headlines is adding volatility, but these stories are speculative and don’t change Tesla’s operating results today. Article Title

Commentary around a possible Tesla-SpaceX tie-up and Elon Musk wealth headlines is adding volatility, but these stories are speculative and don’t change Tesla’s operating results today. Negative Sentiment: The biggest short-term headwind is a new NHTSA special crash investigation into a fatal Texas Model 3 accident, which is renewing concerns about Tesla’s driver-assistance systems and could pressure the stock. Article Title

The biggest short-term headwind is a new NHTSA special crash investigation into a fatal Texas Model 3 accident, which is renewing concerns about Tesla’s driver-assistance systems and could pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary says Tesla has fallen sharply from its recent highs as investors worry that the autonomy story is being overshadowed by safety scrutiny and weaker near-term sentiment. Article Title

Market commentary says Tesla has fallen sharply from its recent highs as investors worry that the autonomy story is being overshadowed by safety scrutiny and weaker near-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Competitor Waymo is being portrayed as ahead in robotaxis, while investor criticism of Tesla’s execution and public-relations handling is adding to the negative tone around TSLA. Article Title

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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