Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Sell Rating from Glj Research

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sell" rating restated by equities researchers at Glj Research in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.86 target price on the electric vehicle producer's stock. Glj Research's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 93.77% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSLA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.36.

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Tesla Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $399.15 on Friday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $288.77 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $397.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.08. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 366.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $51,647,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $29,426,070,000 after purchasing an additional 375,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,128,100,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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