Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Up 3.5% - What's Next?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $310.87 and last traded at $308.85. 37,365,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 56,452,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.32.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla reached a major production milestone by building its 10 millionth electric vehicle, reinforcing its scale and long-term manufacturing track record. Tesla made its 10 millionth EV

Tesla reached a major production milestone by building its 10 millionth electric vehicle, reinforcing its scale and long-term manufacturing track record. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Tesla’s European Full Self-Driving (Supervised) system has demonstrated strong safety performance are supporting the autonomy investment thesis, although commercialization remains uncertain. Tesla’s European Full Self-Driving proves pretty safe

Reports that Tesla’s European Full Self-Driving (Supervised) system has demonstrated strong safety performance are supporting the autonomy investment thesis, although commercialization remains uncertain. Positive Sentiment: ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood bought approximately $53.5 million of Tesla shares after the selloff, while some analysts maintain substantially higher price targets. These actions are providing a contrarian bullish signal for investors focused on AI, robotics and autonomous driving. Cathie Wood bought Tesla stock after the selloff

ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood bought approximately $53.5 million of Tesla shares after the selloff, while some analysts maintain substantially higher price targets. These actions are providing a contrarian bullish signal for investors focused on AI, robotics and autonomous driving. Neutral Sentiment: Speculation about a possible Tesla-SpaceX merger continues after Elon Musk discussed operational overlap, but no transaction has been confirmed. The idea could create significant upside, yet SpaceX’s own valuation decline and heavy cash needs make it an unreliable near-term catalyst. Tesla: After a Rough Quarter, Two Very Different Futures Come Into Focus

Speculation about a possible Tesla-SpaceX merger continues after Elon Musk discussed operational overlap, but no transaction has been confirmed. The idea could create significant upside, yet SpaceX’s own valuation decline and heavy cash needs make it an unreliable near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The central fundamental concern remains Tesla’s latest quarterly report: EPS missed estimates despite revenue of $28.24 billion, operating margins deteriorated sharply, and free cash flow turned negative as capital expenditures and AI, robotics and robotaxi spending increased. 25 Billion Reasons Why Tesla Fell After Earnings

The central fundamental concern remains Tesla’s latest quarterly report: EPS missed estimates despite revenue of $28.24 billion, operating margins deteriorated sharply, and free cash flow turned negative as capital expenditures and AI, robotics and robotaxi spending increased. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that robotaxi deployment is progressing more slowly than expected, while competition from Ford and BYD is expanding into autonomous vehicles and humanoid robotics. Tesla’s elevated valuation leaves little room for execution setbacks.

Investors remain concerned that robotaxi deployment is progressing more slowly than expected, while competition from Ford and BYD is expanding into autonomous vehicles and humanoid robotics. Tesla’s elevated valuation leaves little room for execution setbacks. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity has been entirely selling over the past six months, including sales by Chief Financial Officer Vaibhav Taneja, adding another cautionary signal for sentiment.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. President Capital boosted their price objective on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Phillip Securities cut their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $475.00 to $445.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $402.24.

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Tesla Stock Up 3.5%

The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $51,647,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $29,426,070,000 after purchasing an additional 375,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,128,100,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 22,174,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,243,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,141 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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