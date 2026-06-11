Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Up 4.6% - Still a Buy?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $399.54 and last traded at $399.15. 44,457,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 59,990,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $381.59.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tesla from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 366.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $14,487,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $21,571,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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