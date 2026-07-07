Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 4% - Here's Why

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $401.88 and last traded at $402.90. 37,794,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 58,525,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $419.77.

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Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $408.52.

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Tesla Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 369.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.80. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $407.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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