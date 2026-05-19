Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 1.4% - Should You Sell?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) was down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $393.63 and last traded at $404.11. Approximately 45,348,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 62,331,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $409.99.

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Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla continues to position autonomy and robotaxis as the core of its long-term growth story, with Elon Musk reiterating that fully self-driving vehicles could become widespread in the U.S. later this year. Tesla Robotaxi Plans Face U.S. Expansion Test

Tesla continues to position autonomy and robotaxis as the core of its long-term growth story, with Elon Musk reiterating that fully self-driving vehicles could become widespread in the U.S. later this year. Positive Sentiment: New reports say Tesla’s energy business is expanding and could become an increasingly important profit driver, which helps support the bull case beyond EV sales alone. Tesla Faces Valuation Test as Energy Unit Expands

New reports say Tesla’s energy business is expanding and could become an increasingly important profit driver, which helps support the bull case beyond EV sales alone. Neutral Sentiment: Andrej Karpathy, Tesla’s former head of AI and a former OpenAI co-founder, joined Anthropic, highlighting the ongoing AI talent war but not directly changing Tesla’s fundamentals today.

Andrej Karpathy, Tesla’s former head of AI and a former OpenAI co-founder, joined Anthropic, highlighting the ongoing AI talent war but not directly changing Tesla’s fundamentals today. Negative Sentiment: Tesla raised Model Y prices in the U.S. after a long stretch of cuts, which has spooked investors who worry the move could hurt demand and signal limits to pricing power. Why Is Tesla Stock Price Falling Today, 05/19/26?

Tesla raised Model Y prices in the U.S. after a long stretch of cuts, which has spooked investors who worry the move could hurt demand and signal limits to pricing power. Negative Sentiment: Investor anxiety is also building around the upcoming SpaceX IPO, which some analysts say could draw capital and attention away from Tesla and weaken the “Musk premium” that has supported TSLA. Why SpaceX’s IPO May Be Trouble for Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Investor anxiety is also building around the upcoming SpaceX IPO, which some analysts say could draw capital and attention away from Tesla and weaken the “Musk premium” that has supported TSLA. Negative Sentiment: Legal and execution concerns around Full Self-Driving remain a drag, with reports of lawsuits and criticism that Tesla’s autonomous-driving claims may have outpaced reality.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $395.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is $386.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 370.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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