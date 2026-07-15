Tesla (TSLA) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Tesla to announce earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $25.6412 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tesla to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $396.10 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $410.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.41. Tesla has a 12 month low of $297.82 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.39, a PEG ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, China Renaissance dropped their price target on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $408.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $31,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $26,000. Galaxy Group Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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