Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.00.

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Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,043,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.92. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler bought 1,900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $50,179.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $50,179. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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