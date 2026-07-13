Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Given New $35.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the industrial products company's stock. National Bank Financial's target price points to a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.80.

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Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.1%

Tetra Tech stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 918,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,673. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 8.58%.The firm's revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler purchased 1,900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $50,179.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,179. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company's stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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