Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.7778.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 10,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $384,444.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,016 shares in the company, valued at $720,576. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christine Fox sold 21,258 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $750,619.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 63,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,375.57. This represents a 25.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 465,931 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,989. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victrix Investment Advisors raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.5% during the second quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 7,850 shares of the company's stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,056,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,538,000 after buying an additional 1,716,315 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company's stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 10,265 shares of the company's stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company's stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 2.1%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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