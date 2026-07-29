Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Trading 8.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $44.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries traded as high as $35.69 and last traded at $34.2610. 4,113,965 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 7,208,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Insider Activity

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Christine Fox sold 21,258 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $750,619.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 63,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,375.57. This trade represents a 25.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 144,180 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $5,044,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,792.40. This trade represents a 64.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 465,931 shares of company stock worth $16,332,989. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Teva Pharmaceutical Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teva reported second-quarter revenue of $4.14 billion, exceeding the $4.02 billion analyst consensus. More importantly, its key innovative brands grew 43% year over year in local-currency terms to more than $1 billion in combined revenue, and the company raised its 2026 outlook for all three brands. Teva Delivers Strong Q2 Results and Raises Outlook

Teva reported second-quarter revenue of $4.14 billion, exceeding the $4.02 billion analyst consensus. More importantly, its key innovative brands grew 43% year over year in local-currency terms to more than $1 billion in combined revenue, and the company raised its 2026 outlook for all three brands. Positive Sentiment: UZEDY sales reached a record $77 million in the second quarter, up 43% year over year. Teva raised its 2026 UZEDY revenue forecast to $270 million-$290 million from $250 million-$280 million, supporting the company’s shift toward higher-growth branded medicines. UZEDY Record Q2 Net Sales

UZEDY sales reached a record $77 million in the second quarter, up 43% year over year. Teva raised its 2026 UZEDY revenue forecast to $270 million-$290 million from $250 million-$280 million, supporting the company’s shift toward higher-growth branded medicines. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target on Teva to $44 from $42 and maintained an “overweight” rating, citing potential from the company’s branded drug pipeline. Piper Sandler Price Target Update

Piper Sandler raised its price target on Teva to $44 from $42 and maintained an “overweight” rating, citing potential from the company’s branded drug pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $16.5 billion-$16.9 billion is broadly consistent with the $16.7 billion analyst consensus, indicating improved expectations but not a major top-line surprise.

Full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $16.5 billion-$16.9 billion is broadly consistent with the $16.7 billion analyst consensus, indicating improved expectations but not a major top-line surprise. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS was $0.02, below the $0.08 consensus estimate, while revenue declined about 1% year over year because of weaker generics. Teva’s 2026 EPS outlook of $1.91-$2.11 is also below the $2.17 consensus, limiting the upside from the better branded-drug performance. Teva Second-Quarter Earnings Report

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,098,060,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 191.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,820,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,157,264,000 after buying an additional 26,813,522 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 44,951,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,402,945,000 after buying an additional 7,255,083 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 39,228.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,895,838 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,296,000 after buying an additional 6,878,304 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 37,404,106 shares of the company's stock worth $1,171,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,423 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.02 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. The company's revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.910-2.110 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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