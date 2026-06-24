Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.0909.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th.

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Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $101.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $75.41 and a 1-year high of $108.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.24 and a 200-day moving average of $97.99. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $323.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Texas Capital Bancshares's payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, CEO Rob C. Holmes sold 49,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $5,010,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 167,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,968,014.70. This represents a 22.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna M. Alvarado sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $353,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,403,619.50. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 102,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,366,023 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,515 shares of the bank's stock worth $35,914,000 after buying an additional 45,220 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $6,690,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $231,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank's stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,409 shares of the bank's stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

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