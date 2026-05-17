Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.08.

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Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of TCBI opened at $95.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $108.92. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 17.71%.The firm had revenue of $323.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 169,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,929.03. This trade represents a 13.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paola M. Arbour acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at $610,396.50. The trade was a 17.63% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,113,500 over the last 90 days. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 34,729 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 25,781 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,391,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,565 shares of the bank's stock worth $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 87,617 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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