Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $276.84.

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A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,982.66. This represents a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at $13,143,898.47. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,002,381,000 after acquiring an additional 230,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,288,604 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,213,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,865,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,952,933,000 after purchasing an additional 248,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,184,514 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,154,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,513 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,402,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,184,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,601 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $301.32 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $334.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company's 50 day moving average is $299.75 and its 200 day moving average is $237.87. The company has a market cap of $274.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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