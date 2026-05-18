Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.1818.

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Textron in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Textron from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Textron in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Textron from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

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Textron Price Performance

Shares of Textron stock opened at $88.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.64. Textron has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $101.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.15%.The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Textron will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Textron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $234,307.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $801,597.99. This trade represents a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 28,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $2,773,055.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 103,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,278,470.44. This represents a 21.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 50,381 shares of company stock worth $4,947,754 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Textron by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,357,182 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $466,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,787 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Textron by 270.7% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,005,843 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $80,759,000 after acquiring an additional 734,478 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Textron during the third quarter worth $56,255,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Textron by 8,087.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 429,492 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $37,439,000 after acquiring an additional 424,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Textron by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,551,781 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $222,455,000 after acquiring an additional 405,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company's stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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