TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.700-1.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TD raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on TFI International from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on TFI International from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TFI International

TFI International Stock Performance

TFII traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.01. 475,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,026. The company's 50-day moving average is $149.85 and its 200 day moving average is $129.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. TFI International has a 52 week low of $80.63 and a 52 week high of $167.69.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.26. TFI International had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.43%. TFI International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TFI International will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. TFI International's payout ratio is 52.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in TFI International by 104.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 125,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 64,108 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 34.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in TFI International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 16,527 shares of the company's stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc NYSE: TFII is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

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