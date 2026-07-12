TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TFII. Bank of America raised TFI International from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on TFI International from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on TFI International from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on TFI International from $110.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TFI International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.07.

Get TFI International alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFII

TFI International Price Performance

NYSE:TFII traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $147.43. The company had a trading volume of 231,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,082. TFI International has a 52 week low of $80.63 and a 52 week high of $167.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.06.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.43%. TFI International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth about $294,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 104.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 125,737 shares of the company's stock worth $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 64,108 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 34.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,623 shares of the company's stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in TFI International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 16,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc NYSE: TFII is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TFI International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TFI International wasn't on the list.

While TFI International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here