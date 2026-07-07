TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.8850, with a volume of 114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TFSL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TFS Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on TFS Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded TFS Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TFS Financial

TFS Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.42%.The company had revenue of $85.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $84.70 million. Equities analysts predict that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. TFS Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 342.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 4,316 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $72,508.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,464. This trade represents a 10.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cathy W. Zbanek sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,101 shares in the company, valued at $932,401.26. The trade was a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $529,200 and have sold 38,777 shares valued at $595,709. Insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFS Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,083,792 shares of the bank's stock valued at $43,324,000 after buying an additional 152,041 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in TFS Financial by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,533,382 shares of the bank's stock valued at $33,377,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TFS Financial by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,966,004 shares of the bank's stock valued at $26,305,000 after acquiring an additional 387,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TFS Financial by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,869,302 shares of the bank's stock worth $25,011,000 after purchasing an additional 352,093 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in TFS Financial by 5.4% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,019,107 shares of the bank's stock worth $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 52,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company's stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for TFS Capital Bank, headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company offers commercial banking and specialty finance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Through its bank charter, TFS Financial provides a full suite of deposit products alongside a range of lending options tailored to growing enterprises.

The bank's lending portfolio includes equipment financing, working capital lines of credit, and term loans structured to support capital expenditures and operational needs.

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