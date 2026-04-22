TFS Financial (TFSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $84.7020 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $83.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.97 million. On average, analysts expect TFS Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TFS Financial Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. TFS Financial has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.68.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. TFS Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 353.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TFSL. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Friday, January 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of TFS Financial to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFSL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TFS Financial news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $156,310.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $88,102. This trade represents a 63.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 36,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $557,081.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,594.64. This represents a 33.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $1,164,986 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFS Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 913.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,249 shares of the bank's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for TFS Capital Bank, headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company offers commercial banking and specialty finance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Through its bank charter, TFS Financial provides a full suite of deposit products alongside a range of lending options tailored to growing enterprises.

The bank's lending portfolio includes equipment financing, working capital lines of credit, and term loans structured to support capital expenditures and operational needs.

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