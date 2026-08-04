TG Therapeutics Q3 EPS Estimate Lowered by HC Wainwright

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics' FY2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $58.50.

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TG Therapeutics Stock Down 11.3%

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.26). TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 65.95% and a return on equity of 88.73%. The firm had revenue of $240.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company's revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 621.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,008,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $36,431,000 after acquiring an additional 868,697 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 856.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 683,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $20,380,000 after acquiring an additional 612,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $36,029,000 after purchasing an additional 612,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 71.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $48,544,000 after buying an additional 610,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,051,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $61,144,000 after buying an additional 531,759 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting TG Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting TG Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: BRIUMVI sales exceeded expectations. Second-quarter global revenue reached approximately $240 million, including about $228 million in U.S. BRIUMVI net product revenue—up 64% year over year and above the roughly $230 million total-revenue consensus. TG Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Raises BRIUMVI Revenue Guidance

Second-quarter global revenue reached approximately $240 million, including about $228 million in U.S. BRIUMVI net product revenue—up 64% year over year and above the roughly $230 million total-revenue consensus. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook. TG Therapeutics now expects approximately $950 million in total 2026 revenue, ahead of the approximately $942 million consensus estimate, and increased its U.S. BRIUMVI revenue target to approximately $890 million-$905 million. The CEO also said BRIUMVI remains on track to become a $1 billion U.S. product. TG Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Raises BRIUMVI Revenue Guidance

TG Therapeutics now expects approximately $950 million in total 2026 revenue, ahead of the approximately $942 million consensus estimate, and increased its U.S. BRIUMVI revenue target to approximately $890 million-$905 million. The CEO also said BRIUMVI remains on track to become a $1 billion U.S. product. Positive Sentiment: Future growth opportunities remain. The company’s planned subcutaneous BRIUMVI formulation could broaden the multiple sclerosis market and potentially improve margins, with Phase 3 data expected in late 2026 or early 2027. TG Therapeutics: Why I'm Staying Long After The Q2 Selloff

The company’s planned subcutaneous BRIUMVI formulation could broaden the multiple sclerosis market and potentially improve margins, with Phase 3 data expected in late 2026 or early 2027. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue growth was strong, rising 70.2% from the prior-year quarter, and some investors appeared willing to look past the earnings miss because of BRIUMVI’s commercial momentum.

Revenue growth was strong, rising 70.2% from the prior-year quarter, and some investors appeared willing to look past the earnings miss because of BRIUMVI’s commercial momentum. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS fell short of expectations. TG Therapeutics reported adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share, versus consensus estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.41 and $0.17 a year earlier. Manufacturing investments weighed on profitability, creating near-term concern despite the improved sales outlook. TGTX Q2 Earnings Lag, Sales Rise Year Over Year, 2026 View Raised

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City that specializes in developing targeted therapies for hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company's research strategy focuses on the modulation of B-cell biology through novel antibody and small‐molecule agents. Since its founding in 2003, TG Therapeutics has built a diversified portfolio aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

In December 2022, TG Therapeutics achieved its first commercial milestone when ublituximab-xiiy (marketed as Briumvi® in collaboration with Biogen) received U.S.

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