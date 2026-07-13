Tharimmune Stockholders Elect Board, Ratify Auditor at 2026 Annual Meeting

Canton Strategic Holdings held its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, with Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Mark Wendland presiding over the proceedings.

Wendland said the meeting had been called by the company’s board of directors and that June 16, 2026, was set as the record date for stockholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the meeting. He also noted that company officers in attendance included Jacob Asbury, chief financial officer; Angela Radkowski, chief operating officer; and Mark Toomey, president. Francis H. Burd of Carideo Group Incorporated attended as Inspector of Election.

According to Asbury, Canton Strategic Holdings had 77,122,584 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of the June 16 record date. Under Delaware corporate law and the company’s bylaws, one-third of shares entitled to vote were required to be represented for a quorum. Asbury said at least one-third of outstanding shares were represented in person or by proxy, establishing a quorum.

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Stockholders Elect Seven Directors

The first proposal before stockholders was the election of seven directors to serve until the company’s 2027 annual meeting of stockholders, or until their successors are duly elected and qualified.

The nominees put forward by the company’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee were:

Mark Wendland

Clay Kahler

Jill E. Sommers

William Wiley

Sean Galvin

Pamela Carter

Rishi Nangalia

Wendland said no stockholder had provided advance notice of an intent to nominate additional candidates, as required under the company’s bylaws. As a result, the board’s nominees were the only candidates standing for election. The board unanimously recommended voting in favor of each nominee.

After the polls closed, Wendland said the Inspector of Election had completed a preliminary vote count and reported that each director nominee received a plurality of votes cast. Based on those preliminary results, each nominee was declared duly elected.

Auditor Appointment Ratified

The second proposal was the ratification of Rosenberg Rich Baker Berman, referred to during the meeting as RRBB, as Canton Strategic Holdings’ independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2026.

Wendland said the appointment was discussed in the company’s proxy statement and that the board unanimously recommended stockholders vote in favor of ratification.

Following the vote, Wendland said the Inspector of Election reported that the appointment of RRBB received a majority of the votes cast. Based on the preliminary results, the appointment was declared ratified.

Meeting Procedures and Adjournment

Asbury said stockholders were permitted to submit general questions through the meeting website, with each stockholder allowed one brief question. He said the company would post answers to appropriate questions after the annual meeting, as described in the meeting’s rules of conduct.

After the preliminary voting results were announced, Wendland said the formal business of the annual meeting had concluded and declared the meeting adjourned. He thanked stockholders for attending and for their interest in the affairs of Canton Strategic Holdings.

About Tharimmune NASDAQ: THAR

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1). It has a research collaboration and product license agreement with Minotaur Therapeutics, Inc for the development of proprietary targeted biologics; and Washington University in St.

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