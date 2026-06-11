The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,409,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the previous session's volume of 462,699 shares.The stock last traded at $147.4840 and had previously closed at $151.65.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Zacks Research lowered The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered The Ensign Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENSG

The Ensign Group Trading Down 2.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.02 and a 200 day moving average of $187.26.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 6.89%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.620 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The Ensign Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 392 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $78,388.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,858,721.15. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $114,996.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,706.56. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,592 shares of company stock worth $478,246. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,569,254 shares of the company's stock worth $795,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $134,660,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,840,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,328 shares of the company's stock worth $88,688,000 after purchasing an additional 339,534 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,558,675 shares of the company's stock worth $548,961,000 after purchasing an additional 199,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company's stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

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