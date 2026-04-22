The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 25.72% from the stock's current price.

IBKR has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.25.

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Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.95. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,670,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,784. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $82.88. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $71.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 145,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $11,288,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 155,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,066,750. The trade was a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,725,122 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,859,085 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,637,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $453,146,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,740,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $539,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,594,906 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $420,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,648,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,283,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,729 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Interactive Brokers Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Interactive Brokers Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages raised price targets (BMO, Barclays, Piper Sandler), signaling analyst confidence and providing upside thesis for the shares. Analyst Price Target Raises Piper Sandler Note

Several brokerages raised price targets (BMO, Barclays, Piper Sandler), signaling analyst confidence and providing upside thesis for the shares. Positive Sentiment: The board raised the quarterly dividend ~9.4% to $0.0875 per share (annualized yield ~0.4%), which supports shareholder return expectations. Dividend Announcement

The board raised the quarterly dividend ~9.4% to $0.0875 per share (annualized yield ~0.4%), which supports shareholder return expectations. Positive Sentiment: Interactive Brokers reported strong customer traction — about a 32% year-over-year jump in retail and institutional accounts in Q1 — which supports revenue growth potential from higher DARTs and assets. Account Growth Report

Interactive Brokers reported strong customer traction — about a 32% year-over-year jump in retail and institutional accounts in Q1 — which supports revenue growth potential from higher DARTs and assets. Neutral Sentiment: An institutional investor (Asset Management One Co. Ltd.) added ~8,870 shares, a minor position change that is not likely to move the stock materially. 13F Filing

An institutional investor (Asset Management One Co. Ltd.) added ~8,870 shares, a minor position change that is not likely to move the stock materially. Negative Sentiment: Q1 results were mixed: EPS roughly in line or slightly below some estimates (reported $0.60 vs. various Street numbers) and revenue narrowly missed consensus ($1.68B reported vs. ~$1.69B expected). Management flagged higher operating expenses year-over-year, which compressed margins despite revenue growth. Earnings/Expenses Coverage

Q1 results were mixed: EPS roughly in line or slightly below some estimates (reported $0.60 vs. various Street numbers) and revenue narrowly missed consensus ($1.68B reported vs. ~$1.69B expected). Management flagged higher operating expenses year-over-year, which compressed margins despite revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction focused on the revenue miss and margin pressure, prompting near-term selling after the print. Market Reaction

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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