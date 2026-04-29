The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Stock

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.68% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $42.80.

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Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $39.45. 2,184,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,894. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 207.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%.The firm had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In other news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,110.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 72,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,528,345.82. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $280,345. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $864,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sensata Technologies this week:

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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