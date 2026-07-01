The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Price

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $539.00 to $490.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the business services provider's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.81% from the company's previous close.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $543.50.

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S&P Global Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $412.44. The company's stock had a trading volume of 338,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,890. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $420.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $2,398,991,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $702,911,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 858.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 1,760,230 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $919,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,544 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2,256.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,446,633 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $755,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in S&P Global by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,688,643 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $718,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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