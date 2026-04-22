The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.3125.

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $97.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded J. M. Smucker to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $103.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

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J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $95.77 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $88.25 and a 12-month high of $119.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.27. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $102.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.81.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. J. M. Smucker's payout ratio is presently -37.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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