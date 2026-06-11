The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.0667.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SJM

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $116.86 on Thursday. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $88.25 and a twelve month high of $119.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company's 50-day moving average price is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.83. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -89.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.13. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. J. M. Smucker's payout ratio is -37.32%.

Key Headlines Impacting J. M. Smucker

Here are the key news stories impacting J. M. Smucker this week:

Positive Sentiment: Smucker reported fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $2.77, topping estimates, with revenue of $2.27 billion also slightly ahead of expectations. The beat was helped by pricing actions and lower spending, and the coffee segment stood out as a key growth driver.

Smucker reported fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $2.77, topping estimates, with revenue of $2.27 billion also slightly ahead of expectations. The beat was helped by pricing actions and lower spending, and the coffee segment stood out as a key growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Management’s FY2027 EPS guidance of $9.75-$10.25 was above Wall Street expectations, which supported the stock and led to upbeat commentary from bulls who argue the turnaround is gaining traction.

Management’s FY2027 EPS guidance of $9.75-$10.25 was above Wall Street expectations, which supported the stock and led to upbeat commentary from bulls who argue the turnaround is gaining traction. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan and Wells Fargo both raised their price targets and maintained overweight ratings, reinforcing optimism that the shares still have room to run after the recent rebound.

JPMorgan and Wells Fargo both raised their price targets and maintained overweight ratings, reinforcing optimism that the shares still have room to run after the recent rebound. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also focused on free cash flow, dividend support, and ongoing debt reduction, which could help the stock if execution improves.

Investors are also focused on free cash flow, dividend support, and ongoing debt reduction, which could help the stock if execution improves. Negative Sentiment: The company’s FY2027 outlook calls for net sales to decline 3%-4% and free cash flow to fall by about $200 million, signaling limited top-line growth and weakening brand momentum outside of coffee.

The company’s FY2027 outlook calls for net sales to decline 3%-4% and free cash flow to fall by about $200 million, signaling limited top-line growth and weakening brand momentum outside of coffee. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators warned that the earnings beat may look better than it is, since the core business still faces volume pressure and muted growth prospects.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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