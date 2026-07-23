The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.1111.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Mosaic from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Mosaic from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mosaic from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 27.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,914 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Mosaic by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,101 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company's stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.34, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15). Mosaic had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Company Profile

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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