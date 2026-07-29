The Pennant Group (PNTG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect The Pennant Group to post earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $288.7110 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 2.96%.The firm had revenue of $285.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.75 million. On average, analysts expect The Pennant Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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The Pennant Group Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:PNTG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.80. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.09. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $21.73 and a twelve month high of $42.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNTG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised The Pennant Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Report on The Pennant Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Pennant Group by 32.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company's stock.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group NASDAQ: PNTG is a publicly traded holding company that provides specialized services to the asset management industry. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers outsourced fund administration, securities lending, prime brokerage, and capital markets solutions designed to support hedge funds, private equity firms, mutual funds and other institutional investors. By leveraging a combination of technology platforms and industry expertise, The Pennant Group helps clients streamline middle- and back-office processes, enhance operational efficiency and manage regulatory requirements.

Key service offerings include fund accounting and reporting, trade settlement and reconciliation, risk monitoring, securities lending programs and execution support across a range of asset classes.

Further Reading

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