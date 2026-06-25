The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $245.58 and last traded at $245.9740, with a volume of 297039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.92.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $263.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $237.50 to $238.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $246.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $223.59 and its 200-day moving average is $218.60. The firm has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.40. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 20.89%.The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The PNC Financial Services Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 45,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $9,925,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,370,906.93. The trade was a 80.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total value of $357,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,750.26. This trade represents a 22.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,300 shares of company stock worth $10,694,574. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 184,579 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $482,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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