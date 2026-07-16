The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $235.00 to $273.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price suggests a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $277.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $263.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $247.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $238.00 to $264.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $263.75.

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The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $255.53. 404,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,998. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.73 and a 200 day moving average of $222.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $176.88 and a 12 month high of $256.26. The firm has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.39. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 20.89%.The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 45,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $9,925,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,370,906.93. The trade was a 80.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Novosel sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total value of $411,714.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $710,664.11. This represents a 36.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,574. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,242,483 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $259,344,000 after buying an additional 39,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,873,991 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,114,168,000 after purchasing an additional 408,464 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $13,711,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,727 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 69,427 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,950,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: PNC beat second-quarter expectations with EPS of $4.85 and revenue of $6.66 billion, helped by record revenue, stronger net interest income, and higher fee income from capital markets activity.

PNC beat second-quarter expectations with EPS of $4.85 and revenue of $6.66 billion, helped by record revenue, stronger net interest income, and higher fee income from capital markets activity. Positive Sentiment: The company also raised its quarterly dividend 18% to $2.00 per share, signaling confidence in earnings and capital strength.

The company also raised its quarterly dividend 18% to $2.00 per share, signaling confidence in earnings and capital strength. Positive Sentiment: Management guided to 2026 revenue of about $26.1 billion, above consensus, and forecast loan growth of roughly 12.5%, net interest income growth of 15%-15.5%, and a year-end net interest margin above 3%.

Management guided to 2026 revenue of about $26.1 billion, above consensus, and forecast loan growth of roughly 12.5%, net interest income growth of 15%-15.5%, and a year-end net interest margin above 3%. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird increased its price target on PNC to $280 from $250 and reiterated an outperform rating, suggesting further upside from current levels.

Robert W. Baird increased its price target on PNC to $280 from $250 and reiterated an outperform rating, suggesting further upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: PNC said expenses will rise alongside revenue, reflecting integration costs and heavier business activity, which may temper margin expansion. PNC is latest bank to say costs will rise alongside revenue

PNC said expenses will rise alongside revenue, reflecting integration costs and heavier business activity, which may temper margin expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Some investors may be watching the stock’s post-earnings pullback after the report, even as the fundamental results were strong.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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