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The Property Franchise Group's (TPFG) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
The Property Franchise Group logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Peel Hunt reaffirmed its “Buy” rating on The Property Franchise Group and set a GBX 650 price target, implying 42.8% upside from the previous close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive: Berenberg and Canaccord Genuity also reiterated “Buy” ratings, while the consensus target is GBX 663.33.
  • TPFG shares rose to GBX 455.19, with the company valued at approximately £290.19 million; the stock has traded between GBX 349 and GBX 600 over the past year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of The Property Franchise Group.

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 650 price target on the stock. Peel Hunt's target price suggests a potential upside of 42.80% from the stock's previous close.

TPFG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 680 price objective on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 660 target price on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 663.33.

View Our Latest Report on The Property Franchise Group

The Property Franchise Group Price Performance

Shares of TPFG stock traded up GBX 12.69 on Wednesday, reaching GBX 455.19. 148,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,983. The Property Franchise Group has a 1 year low of GBX 349 and a 1 year high of GBX 600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 475.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 470.23. The company has a market cap of £290.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.26.

About The Property Franchise Group

(Get Free Report)

The Property Franchise Group PLC AIM: TPFG is the UK's largest multi-brand property franchisor, with a network of over 1,946 outlets delivering high quality services to residential clients, combined with an established Financial Services business. The Company was founded in 1986 and has since strategically grown to a diverse portfolio of 18 brands operating throughout the UK, comprising longstanding high-street focused brands and two hybrid brands. The Property Franchise Group is also a member of two leading mortgage networks through its mortgage brokers, Brook Financial (MAB) and The Mortgage Genie (Primis). TPFG's brands are: Belvoir, CJ Hole, Country Properties, Ellis & Co, EweMove, Fine & Country, Hunters, Lovelle, Martin & Co, Mr and Mrs Clarke, Mullucks, Newton Fallowell, Nicholas Humphreys, Northwood, Parkers, The Guild of Property Professionals and Whitegates. Headquartered in Bournemouth, the Company was listed on AIM on the London Stock Exchange in 2013 and entered the AIM 100 in July 2024.

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