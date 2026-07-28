Go Pro
→ Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
The RMR Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • The RMR Group shares fell below their 50-day moving average, trading as low as $20.00 before closing near $20.35. The stock’s consensus analyst rating remains “Moderate Buy,” although the $19.00 target price is below the current price.
  • The company missed quarterly expectations, reporting $0.11 EPS versus $0.14 expected and revenue of $145.63 million compared with estimates of $171.44 million.
  • RMR declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, equating to an annualized $1.80 payout and an approximately 8.8% yield; however, its payout ratio is elevated at 148.76%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of The RMR Group.

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR - Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and traded as low as $20.00. The RMR Group shares last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 121,216 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded The RMR Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.00.

View Our Latest Report on RMR

The RMR Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $653.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $145.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.44 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. The RMR Group's payout ratio is 148.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,902 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 411,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 76.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,252 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $14,561,000 after acquiring an additional 406,888 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 576,628 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 62,307 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the first quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $671,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group, Inc NASDAQ: RMR is a publicly traded asset management company that specializes in providing comprehensive real estate and investment management services to both public and private entities. Acting as an external manager, RMR offers a range of services encompassing property management, asset management, fund administration, accounting, investor relations and compliance oversight. Its client base includes real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate operating companies (REOCs), closed-end real estate funds and institutional investors.

Founded in 1986, RMR Group has built a business model centered on recurring fee revenue generated through long-term service agreements with its managed entities.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in The RMR Group Right Now?

Before you consider The RMR Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The RMR Group wasn't on the list.

While The RMR Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX pays a 10X launch penalty
SpaceX pays a 10X launch penalty
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines