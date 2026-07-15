The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,072.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGE shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,025 price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,000 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,000 to GBX 900 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,000 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,135 target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

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The Sage Group Stock Performance

SGE stock opened at GBX 844.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 771.66 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 919.09. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 849.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 886.60.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 23.74 EPS for the quarter. The Sage Group had a return on equity of 81.91% and a net margin of 14.62%.The business had revenue of GBX 136.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sage Group will post 42.1496095 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

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