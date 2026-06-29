The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.5789.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Argus raised shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $155.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $171.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company's 50-day moving average price is $158.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.91. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $119.84 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. TJX Companies's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $4,652,785.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 552,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,051,761. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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