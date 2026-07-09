The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.3333.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney greenlit Cheetah Girls: Next Gen, extending a recognizable franchise across Disney Channel and Disney+ and potentially supporting streaming engagement. Article Title

Disney greenlit Cheetah Girls: Next Gen, extending a recognizable franchise across Disney Channel and Disney+ and potentially supporting streaming engagement. Positive Sentiment: Disney is expanding park perks with after-hours and extended evening access at Hollywood Studios, a move that could improve the guest experience and help drive premium park spending. Article Title

Disney is expanding park perks with after-hours and extended evening access at Hollywood Studios, a move that could improve the guest experience and help drive premium park spending. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed its Buy rating on Disney (DIS) , with a $126 target, suggesting analysts still see upside from current levels. Article Title

Rosenblatt reaffirmed its Buy rating on , with a $126 target, suggesting analysts still see upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Disney and rivals like Netflix and YouTube are eyeing FIFA World Cup U.S. rights, which could become a major bidding contest but does not yet change fundamentals. Article Title

Disney and rivals like Netflix and YouTube are eyeing FIFA World Cup U.S. rights, which could become a major bidding contest but does not yet change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Critics panned Disney’s Moana live-action remake, with reviews and box-office tracking pointing to a possible underperformance that could hurt movie studio sentiment. Article Title

Critics panned Disney’s Moana live-action remake, with reviews and box-office tracking pointing to a possible underperformance that could hurt movie studio sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Additional commentary questioned Disney’s repeated live-action remake strategy, reinforcing concerns that the company may be over-relying on familiar IP rather than generating fresh theatrical momentum. Article Title

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,266 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of DIS opened at $96.81 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $123.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $168.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here